Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, MFS Multimarket Income Trust, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Sells MasTec Inc, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc

Miami Beach, FL, based Investment company Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, MFS Multimarket Income Trust, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, sells MasTec Inc, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. owns 245 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MIN, MMT, FEAC, IPOC, AAPL, CRSP, IDXX, QCOM, SMAR, TEVA, RARE,

MIN, MMT, FEAC, IPOC, AAPL, CRSP, IDXX, QCOM, SMAR, TEVA, RARE, Added Positions: PCI, FAX, JLS, VTA, FSD, IHI, WIW, SDS, AIO, BFZ, 0GV, SBI, AWF, RCS, FAM, RYAAY, SHW, BSX, QQQX, PLD, BGX, RDS.B, SLB, NVO, SHOP, BDJ, GDV, GDL, TMO, VOD, AMT, HON, CB, DTF, ETN, EFX, EQIX, FB, AVGO, GAB, HLT, JCE, IEX, ICE, ABBV, BTI, JPM, ASG, MDLZ, CNI,

PCI, FAX, JLS, VTA, FSD, IHI, WIW, SDS, AIO, BFZ, 0GV, SBI, AWF, RCS, FAM, RYAAY, SHW, BSX, QQQX, PLD, BGX, RDS.B, SLB, NVO, SHOP, BDJ, GDV, GDL, TMO, VOD, AMT, HON, CB, DTF, ETN, EFX, EQIX, FB, AVGO, GAB, HLT, JCE, IEX, ICE, ABBV, BTI, JPM, ASG, MDLZ, CNI, Reduced Positions: CLM, ISD, JQC, CRF, GHY, EVV, OPP, NHF, CET, MAV, HFRO, EVG, DSU, BIF, AOD, NEE, RVT, AGD, MHF, MUI, BWG, PHK, CXH, AWP, AFB, NAD, BGY, PNI, MUC, AIF, MHI, NEA, PZC, RMI, RMI, ADX, SPCE, DMO, HNW, V, WEC, UN, GF, NOW, SE, INCY, CDNS, IIF, USA, JNJ,

CLM, ISD, JQC, CRF, GHY, EVV, OPP, NHF, CET, MAV, HFRO, EVG, DSU, BIF, AOD, NEE, RVT, AGD, MHF, MUI, BWG, PHK, CXH, AWP, AFB, NAD, BGY, PNI, MUC, AIF, MHI, NEA, PZC, RMI, RMI, ADX, SPCE, DMO, HNW, V, WEC, UN, GF, NOW, SE, INCY, CDNS, IIF, USA, JNJ, Sold Out: MTZ, HIX, BPOP, RCL, FBP, MCC, NCLH, PGTI, FDP, LEN, CWCO, CPA, SOR, FMX, AVK, CX, ASR, CIB, MLM, SEB, VMC, VAC, EVTC, CCL, JRI, PGZ, EIM, NMZ, OXSQ, TV, GDX, FT, PNF, CMU, VTOL, ERC, DKNG, BTT, ARYA, FMCI, BAC, XP, OPES, AYX, DE, ENB, INTC, MXIM, NBO,

For the details of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+j.+herzfeld+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 2,150,544 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,668,446 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) - 1,310,608 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.61% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 656,381 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.62% Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 583,896 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91%

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.73 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 518,132 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.57 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 198,836 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 902 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $453.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 183,974 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund by 460.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $19.8, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 47,676 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,279 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,029 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $321.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.24 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $5.05 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.57.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Medley Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $18.19, with an estimated average price of $15.41.