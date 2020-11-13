Destination Wealth Management Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Illumina Inc, Yum Brands Inc

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Destination Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Illumina Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Territorial Bancorp Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Destination Wealth Management owns 140 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB, PLTR, TSLA, AMAT, CAT, TROW, BABA, RSP,
- Added Positions: MRK, AGG, IGSB, STIP, SDY, FLOT, ISTB, SCHZ, IDU, AFL, BOND, GBF, V, C, WM, BAX, USIG, AMT, IDV, IGIB, PEP, SUB, STPZ, SHV, SCHE, KO, HD, DES, DON, PFE, UL, JPM, VNQ, NFLX, SBUX, LMT, AMGN, SCHM, BKLN, PFF, MINT, CSCO, ABMD, HON,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VUG, IGM, DHR, IVV, IJR, MA, GOOGL, QCOM, COST, AMZN, IEMG, MSFT, IJH, VV, ABT, DIS, WMT, HACK, RYT, CLX, IWB, SCHB, SCHX, SPY, SUSA, VCR, VOO, T, HDV, XLP, EFA, GOOG, BA, SCHW, ECL, IBM, EW, XOM, ADP, BAC, BLK, VIG, VHT, DUK, SHY, SCHG, SCHF, SCHA, QQQ, IWF, IWD, NVDA, XLNX, FB, CHGG, IHI, DGRO, DSI,
- Sold Out: BOH, ILMN, YUM, TBNK, ORCL, RTX, BOTZ, FNDX, TMDI,
For the details of Destination Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destination+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Destination Wealth Management
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,512,001 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 834,138 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 846,206 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 898,994 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 550,067 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 655,631 shares as of .New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 735 shares as of .New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of .New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of .New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $140.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 3392.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,061 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (STPZ)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,594 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,906 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)
Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of .Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92.Sold Out: Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Destination Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Destination Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Destination Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Destination Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Destination Wealth Management keeps buying