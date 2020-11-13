Destination Wealth Management Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Illumina Inc, Yum Brands Inc

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Destination Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Illumina Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Territorial Bancorp Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Destination Wealth Management owns 140 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, PLTR, TSLA, AMAT, CAT, TROW, BABA, RSP,

IUSB, PLTR, TSLA, AMAT, CAT, TROW, BABA, RSP, Added Positions: MRK, AGG, IGSB, STIP, SDY, FLOT, ISTB, SCHZ, IDU, AFL, BOND, GBF, V, C, WM, BAX, USIG, AMT, IDV, IGIB, PEP, SUB, STPZ, SHV, SCHE, KO, HD, DES, DON, PFE, UL, JPM, VNQ, NFLX, SBUX, LMT, AMGN, SCHM, BKLN, PFF, MINT, CSCO, ABMD, HON,

MRK, AGG, IGSB, STIP, SDY, FLOT, ISTB, SCHZ, IDU, AFL, BOND, GBF, V, C, WM, BAX, USIG, AMT, IDV, IGIB, PEP, SUB, STPZ, SHV, SCHE, KO, HD, DES, DON, PFE, UL, JPM, VNQ, NFLX, SBUX, LMT, AMGN, SCHM, BKLN, PFF, MINT, CSCO, ABMD, HON, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VUG, IGM, DHR, IVV, IJR, MA, GOOGL, QCOM, COST, AMZN, IEMG, MSFT, IJH, VV, ABT, DIS, WMT, HACK, RYT, CLX, IWB, SCHB, SCHX, SPY, SUSA, VCR, VOO, T, HDV, XLP, EFA, GOOG, BA, SCHW, ECL, IBM, EW, XOM, ADP, BAC, BLK, VIG, VHT, DUK, SHY, SCHG, SCHF, SCHA, QQQ, IWF, IWD, NVDA, XLNX, FB, CHGG, IHI, DGRO, DSI,

AAPL, VUG, IGM, DHR, IVV, IJR, MA, GOOGL, QCOM, COST, AMZN, IEMG, MSFT, IJH, VV, ABT, DIS, WMT, HACK, RYT, CLX, IWB, SCHB, SCHX, SPY, SUSA, VCR, VOO, T, HDV, XLP, EFA, GOOG, BA, SCHW, ECL, IBM, EW, XOM, ADP, BAC, BLK, VIG, VHT, DUK, SHY, SCHG, SCHF, SCHA, QQQ, IWF, IWD, NVDA, XLNX, FB, CHGG, IHI, DGRO, DSI, Sold Out: BOH, ILMN, YUM, TBNK, ORCL, RTX, BOTZ, FNDX, TMDI,

For the details of Destination Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destination+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,512,001 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 834,138 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 846,206 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 898,994 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 550,067 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 655,631 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 735 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $140.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 3392.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,061 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,594 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,906 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of .

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.