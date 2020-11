Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Inc

Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GBIL, BRK.A,

GBIL, BRK.A, Added Positions: VOO, IEFA, IVV, IWM, IJH, VTV, EA, IEMG, VNQ, D, KMB, CVS, JPST, USMV, VV, EEM, VB, SPY, VMBS, IVE, SPYG, EFA, CFG, VCSH, GOVT, VWO, IVW, AGG, SCHM, IWD, NEE, SCZ, LLY, TOTL, SCHA, XLK, RWR, IWF, VUG, VEU, WMT, UNP, SPYV, AON, GLD, XLE, BIIB, PGR, TGT, CSCO, TXN, CSX, IWB, ESGE, EMB, SYK, VZ, WM, VIG, VTWO, MMM, ZTS, EEMV, DHR, DHI, DLR, DG, EW, HCA, RTX, CTAS, HON, EFAV, DVY, ESGD, LIN, UPS, ATVI, VBK, AVGO, BMY, DBEF, VBR, VOE, IAU, NAT,

HYLB, DEO, DLTR, DOV, DOW, DD, KTF, EIX, EOG, EFX, ETSY, ES, EXPD, FMC, FIS, FELE, GPC, HIG, HAS, HPE, HRC, HPQ, HUBB, IDXX, INFO, IMBI, PODD, IPG, PXH, RYT, RSP, PHO, PZA, IWS, ITOT, ESGU, USHY, IGM, IXC, KBH, KLAC, KHC, KBA, KR, LH, LNC, LOGM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MPLX, NEO, NEM, NVS, NVO, NXPI, OKTA, ORA, PCAR, PSX, PLUG, PPL, PFG, PLD, PRU, RL, RGEN, ROP, ROST, RY, SNY, SRE, SIRI, SNAP, CWB, KBE, SWK, TTWO, TEL, TDOC, TERP, TT, TRIP, TFC, TWTR, UBER, UGI, UAL, VLO, VDE, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, WBA, WAT, DXJ, XLNX, ZBH, FLWS, TWOU, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AEIS, AMD, ASIX, AER, AES, AMG, AGCO, A, AL, ALK, AA, ARE, ALLE, ADS, LNT, ACV, ALLY, ALNY, AYX, ATUS, AMCR, UHAL, AEE, ATAX, AAL, AWR, AME, AMN, APH, AMPE, ANSS, ATRS, AM, APA, AIV, APTV, ADM, AROC, ARNC, AGX, ARW, ARWR, ASH, ASB, AIZ, AY, ATO, ALV, AGR, AVNS, RCEL, AVT, AXTA, AXS, AAXN, BGS, BMI, BLL, BLDP, BAND, BZH, BBBY, BNFT, BYND, BGCP, BMRN, BJ, BKI, BB, BDJ, BE, APRN, BLUE, BOX, BHF, BR, BWEN, BRKL, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BG, BURL, CHRW, CCMP, COG, WHD, CZR, CZR, CZR, CWT, ELY, GOOS, CNQ, CNI, CP, CGC, CPRI, CAH, KMX, CCL, CARS, CBOE, CDW, CE, CNC, CDEV, CNP, CERS, CF, CHX, CRL, CHKP, CHE, CC, CBB, CINF, CNK, CIT, CMS, CCNE, CNX, CCOI, CGNX, CMA, COMM, CMP, CAG, CXO, CNDT, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, COUP, CVA, CBRL, CEQP, CRH, CRSP, CCI, CYBR, DRI, DVA, DCP, DE, DELL, DAL, DB, DVN, DXCM, FANG, DFS, DISCK, DISH, UFS, DCI, DRQ, DTE, DNKN, DXC, DY, ETFC, EGRX, EWBC, ETN, EV, ETW, EPC, EDIT, ESLT, EME, EBS, ENB, ENDP, ENR, ERII, ET, ENS, ENPH, ENTG, ETR, EQT, ETRN, EQR, ERIE, ESE, MJ, EVR, EVRG, EVFM, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FAST, FITB, FHN, FRC, FSLR, FDN, FNX, FCFS, FE, FLT, FLO, FLR, FNB, FL, F, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, BEN, FI, FCX, FSKR, FCN, AJG, GCI, GPS, GRMN, IT, GLIBA, GM, GEL, GNTX, GNW, GL, GMS, GSLC, GT, EAF, GTE, GVA, GEF, GRUB, GVP, GTT, GWRE, HAL, HALO, HOG, HWKN, HDS, HDB, HLX, HP, JKHY, HSKA, HES, HXL, HLT, HMSY, HFC, HOLX, HZNP, HRL, HSBC, HUBS, JBHT, HBAN, HII, ICFI, ICUI, IEX, INCY, INFY, IR, NGVT, INGN, INOV, IDCC, TILE, IP, ISRG, PDBC, PHB, PWB, PEY, BAB, SPLV, PGX, VPV, IONS, IOVA, IPGP, IQV, IRBT, EZU, EPP, EWS, IWP, MCHI, QUAL, IWO, DSI, XT, SHV, IYR, IEZ, SUSA, ITRI, ITT, JCOM, J, JHG, JEF, JBLU, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KSU, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KEX, KN, KSS, KTB, KWEB, KRO, LRCX, LW, LSTR, LVS, LPTX, LEA, LM, LDOS, LEN, LBRDA, LBTYA, LBTYK, FWONA, LGND, PJ2N, LECO, LYV, LTHM, RAMP, LKQ, L, LPLA, LULU, LITE, LMNX, LYFT, LYB, MTB, M, MSGS, MMP, MAN, MRO, MPC, VAC, MLM, MAS, MASI, MXIM, MMS, MED, MDP, MTH, MGM, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MRTX, MRNA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MOS, COOP, MRC, MSA, MSM, MSCI, MWA, MUR, MUSA, MYL, MYRG, NBR, NBRV, NDAQ, NTRA, NOV, NAVI, NP, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, STIM, NYCB, NWL, NWSA, NWS, NLSN, NI, NBL, JWN, NTRS, NLOK, NCLH, NVCR, NRG, NUAN, NUE, NTNX, NVT, OXY, OCN, OIS, ODFL, ORI, OMCL, OGI, OC, PACB, PD, PANW, PH, PE, PTEN, PAYX, PAYC, PBF, PDLI, PTON, PNR, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PRSP, PAHC, PSXP, HYS, PNW, PXD, PJT, PAA, PAGP, PLNT, PLT, PS, BPOP, PRAH, PBH, TROW, PSMT, PRIM, PRGS, PFPT, TBT, SPXU, PRLB, PUK, PTC, PTCT, PSA, PEG, PHM, PVH, QGEN, QRVO, PWR, QTRX, DGX, QRTEA, RCM, RJF, RP, REED, REGN, RF, RS, RELX, RSG, REZI, RMD, QSR, RNG, RHI, ROK, ROKU, ROL, RCL, RGLD, RES, R, SABR, SAGE, SBH, SAP, SRPT, SBAC, SCSC, SLB, SCHN, SCHL, SCHG, SGMS, SMG, STX, SEE, SGEN, WTTR, XLY, XLRE, SMTC, ST, SCI, NOW, SHAK, SHLX, SBGI, SIX, SWKS, SNN, AOS, SJM, SEDG, SONO, LUV, SWX, SPTN, GWX, LOWC, GMF, SPYD, SJNK, XBI, SPLG, SPB, SPLK, SFM, SQ, STMP, STLD, SRCL, STE, SFIX, SPH, SU, SPWR, RUN, SIVB, SYF, SYNH, SNPS, TSM, TPR, TRGP, TMHC, TCF, AMTD, FTI, TGNA, THC, TNC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TXT, TTD, TOL, TMP, TR, TTC, TD, TEAF, TOT, TM, TPIC, TDG, TRXC, TREX, TBI, TNP, TPC, TWST, TYL, TYME, UBS, ULTA, RARE, UMPQ, UA, UAA, UN, UNFI, URI, X, OLED, UHS, UNM, UPLD, VFC, MTN, VVV, VNM, VO, VYM, VAR, VEC, VEEV, VNE, VCEL, VIAC, VIAV, VIRT, VST, VSLR, VMW, VCRA, VG, VOYA, WNC, WAB, WAFD, WASH, W, WERN, WST, WDC, WES, WU, WLK, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WDAY, INT, WWE, WOR, WPX, WH, WYND, WYNN, XEL, XRX, XPO, YETI, YUMC, ZBRA, ZEN, ZION, ZM, ZS, ZNGA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 695,933 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 218,615 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 311,327 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 199,157 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.97% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 936,621 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,939 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341754.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 199,157 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 936,621 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 218,615 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 159,944 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 285,711 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 227.60%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 113,826 shares as of .

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.