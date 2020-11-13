  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lcnb Corp Buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Roku Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: BA +5.88% PRU +2.97% CAH +2.55% RSP +2.21% ROKU -1.21% BKNG +4.58%

Investment company Lcnb Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Roku Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Prudential Financial Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lcnb Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lcnb Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LCNB CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcnb+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LCNB CORP
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 166,392 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,101 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  3. LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 538,660 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,072 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,663 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
New Purchase: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $228.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of .

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119 shares as of .

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $187.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of .

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of .

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of .



