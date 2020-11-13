Lcnb Corp Buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Roku Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Lcnb Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Roku Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Prudential Financial Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lcnb Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lcnb Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, ROKU, BKNG,

RSP, ROKU, BKNG, Added Positions: BA, T, PRU, CAH, WRK, AVGO, IBM, C, D, GIS, KR, MMM, RF,

BA, T, PRU, CAH, WRK, AVGO, IBM, C, D, GIS, KR, MMM, RF, Reduced Positions: USMV, XOM, AAPL, MSFT, LCNB, SPY, INTC, RTX, PG, TFSL, AMZN, GLD, IEMG, CVX, GOOGL, JNJ, IWV, NKE, ORCL, IVV, SBUX, TROW, SCHG, VZ, DE, DHR, LOW, MRK, ABT, NVS, TXN, USB, MDT, DTD, IBB, HD, MCD, LLY, CSCO, BMY, LRCX, LMT, BRK.B, CHRW, IWP, IWM, CVS, DUK, CINF, EFAV, CLX, DBEF, ABBV, CMCSA, ACN, ETN, MKC, ITW, HON, PFE, LIN, FDX, SYK, NEE, TSCO, WMT, CTAS, SO, IJS, EEM, EMR, MDLZ, NVDA,

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 166,392 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,101 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 538,660 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,072 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,663 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,720 shares as of .

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $228.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of .

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119 shares as of .

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $187.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of .

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of .

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of .