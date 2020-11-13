Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Buys Sprott Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, General Electric Co, Sells New Gold Inc

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Kopernik Global Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, General Electric Co, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Seabridge Gold Inc, sells New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SII, SA, AER,
- Added Positions: SWN, CCJ, TRQ, GE, NAK, TNP, DSX, KT, ERJ, KEP, THM,
- Reduced Positions: NGD, WPM, RRC, RGLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 11,579,830 shares, 18.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
- KT Corp (KT) - 8,298,996 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 9,052,788 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%
- Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 28,558,944 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.41%
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 9,264,074 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.91 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 848,460 shares as of .New Purchase: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 280,689 shares as of .New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $36.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,876 shares as of .Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 28,558,944 shares as of .Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,242,586 shares as of .Added: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 21,591,412 shares as of .Added: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,037,733 shares as of .Added: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Diana Shipping Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.37 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,985,759 shares as of .
