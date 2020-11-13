Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Bank of Montreal, Visa Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Bank of Montreal, Visa Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owns 907 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 12,322,560 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 695,659 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 5,955,645 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 11,888,087 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,447,240 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 291,638 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,559,930 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 123,578 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $669.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,503 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 294,807 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97,380 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,993,099 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 427.68%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 359,785 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 89,768 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 260.31%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 382,213 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 78.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,310,297 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,587,693 shares as of .

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83.