Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: AGG +0.02% USMV +1.3% IEF -0.13% TLT -0.13% MINT +0.01% VNLA +0.02% GBIL +0.01% SCZ +1.79% FIXD +0% IXJ +1.34% IXN +1.13% Q +0%

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 365 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilbanks+smith+%26+thomas+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 463,032 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 418,323 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 600,424 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  4. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 408,001 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 165,987 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 53,708 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,998 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 54,930 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IXJ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $275.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,788 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 118.48%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 332,332 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3525.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 247,481 shares as of .

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1082.79%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 112,767 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3704.11%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 76,843 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 357.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 146,840 shares as of .

Added: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in JANUS DETROIT STR by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 450,643 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.

Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

