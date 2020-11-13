Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 365 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GBIL, SCZ, FIXD, IXJ, IXN, QQQ, VMBS, UMPQ, RTX, HYLS, RNST, TMF, SON, TQQQ, LULU, UNG, CRI, ZM, PVH, VRP, CHTR, CTAS, VREX, CP, PQG, CTXR,

GBIL, SCZ, FIXD, IXJ, IXN, QQQ, VMBS, UMPQ, RTX, HYLS, RNST, TMF, SON, TQQQ, LULU, UNG, CRI, ZM, PVH, VRP, CHTR, CTAS, VREX, CP, PQG, CTXR, Added Positions: AGG, USMV, IEF, TLT, MINT, VNLA, ACWV, IWP, JPST, VO, BND, PGX, AVGO, JNK, BSCM, SHY, QUAL, IWR, SCHW, BK, IEI, EBAY, VB, BMY, HON, JNJ, EFA, MSFT, FISV, VTI, ORLY, LH, CLX, ICE, MA, ZTS, ADBE, QCOM, DIS, PEP, VZ, SBUX, CL, DHR, MRK, MS, PG, UNH, AMT, WM, NOC, GOOGL, SSO, DLN, QURE, IJK, IJR, IWD, ORCL, AXP, VUG, TMO, CRM, V, QAI, VGSH, SHOP, CG, ABBV, DIA, EMR, MO, FDX, GPC, VOD, PRU, IBM, WBA, ADP, AMAT, BAX, DEO, GS, PGR, F, CCI, IP, AB, KLAC, CI, VLO, NFLX, WPC, AJG, BLK, SHM, VEU, SPEM, BX, PFF, ACWX, AOK, IGOV, MESO, SCHX, SCHA, SCHO, WPX, ANGL, KHC, TEAM, GEM,

SHV, IVV, BIL, FLOT, IWS, BNDX, IWF, NVDA, PYPL, TOTL, BOND, VCIT, DLTR, VGIT, VEA, AAPL, SPDW, MUB, EFV, GLD, IWM, TSLA, KNSL, IRDM, LOW, XOM, GDX, TXN, SCHG, MRVL, VBR, VMC, CPRT, SDY, BF.B, TFC, DLS, BAC, TOWN, VYM, C, IWN, VWO, INTC, GE, EEM, HSY, DUK, VONG, UN, MDT, OTIS, HD, CARR, UPS, PM, GOOG, FNDF, BA, BSCK, SCHD, HDV, SCHV, SYY, SCHM, DVY, JPM, SIRI, TJX, MDLZ, LQD, ALB, CMCSA, NEE, CSX, CVS, SPGI, SO, IGSB, TIP, DG, AEP, WY, LHX, UNP, NEU, DOL, DES, PWV, HBI, Sold Out: XLP, XLU, DON, JBGS, BP, NVS, BKNG, TGT, VIG, VOE, MKL, URBN, WFC, SPOT, DDM, MU, TMV, UWM, ECL, ORC,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 463,032 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 418,323 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 600,424 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 408,001 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 165,987 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 53,708 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,998 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 54,930 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $275.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,788 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 118.48%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 332,332 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3525.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 247,481 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1082.79%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 112,767 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3704.11%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 76,843 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 357.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 146,840 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in JANUS DETROIT STR by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 450,643 shares as of .

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.