Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Sunoco LP, Procter & Gamble Co, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Investment company Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinterest Inc, Twitter Inc, Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund, sells Sunoco LP, Procter & Gamble Co, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Wix.com, Deere during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrant+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,306 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,075 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 146,471 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 147,133 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,365 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 33,325 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,553 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.98 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 130,957 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,173 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 778.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 31,804 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 654.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 34,614 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,150 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,342 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $378.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of .

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.16.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.26.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85.