CT Mason Buys Apple Inc, Electrolux AB, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Synnex Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company CT Mason (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Electrolux AB, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CT Mason. As of 2020Q3, CT Mason owns 234 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ELUXY, QQQ, MSGS, VGT, WFCPL.PFD, EMQQ, FSLY, LOW, FDIS, ZTS, AMGN, WDAY, HDS, IAA, CHCO, GPK, NEE, HUM, CACI, WM, VZ, FITB, SBUX, SDY, XLF, VRSN, VIAC, MRK, CHD, RMD, TFC, PANW, INTC, HON,

AAPL, SPY, MSCI, JNK, HD, GOOGL, EMB, MSFT, PSK, KAR, COST, NEO, PYPL, VNQ, OLED, DIS, PEP, XOM, ARCC, BKLN, MDT, ECL, CLOU, ACN, NSC, VOX, AAXN, ADBE, DLR, YUMC, WMT, VCR, BAC, CMCSA, TJX, STZ, ABC, VHT, CCI, XLI, PLRX, EW, OKTA, GGG, HSY, SHW, LX, FISV, CSCO, NSA, JPM, TEF, BA, USPH, VDC, LHX, Reduced Positions: MGK, SNX, GBT, V, SBAC, CAG, FB, DVY, BRK.A, CWB, ADYYF, CDAY, XLRN, BABA, IYK, IRM, VIRT, MO, TPL, BIIB, GILD, AMZN, CVS, PM, IPGP, RKUNY, AGG, UNP, TIP, VFH, MDB, UPS, WY, GOOG, COP, PSX, IJH, IMGN, PFE, IBB, MYOK, MRVL, AGIO, YUM, BBIO, UNH, GLNG, DHR, MSGE, AVY, JNJ, MCD,

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 124,749 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,766 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.69% Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 79,087 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,286 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,110 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.99%

CT Mason initiated holding in Electrolux AB. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

CT Mason initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of .

CT Mason initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $173.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of .

CT Mason initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of .

CT Mason initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1407.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

CT Mason initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in Apple Inc by 190.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,422 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 477.65%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,557 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

CT Mason added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of .

CT Mason sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

CT Mason sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

CT Mason sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

CT Mason sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

CT Mason sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $18.72.