  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

CT Mason Buys Apple Inc, Electrolux AB, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Synnex Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: AAPL +0.04% SPY +1.38% MSCI -0.27% JNK +0.32% HD +0.34% GOOGL +1.69% ELUXY +1.28% QQQ +0.88% MSGS +0.62% VGT +0.79% WFCP +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company CT Mason (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Electrolux AB, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CT Mason. As of 2020Q3, CT Mason owns 234 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CT Mason's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ct+mason/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CT Mason
  1. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 124,749 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,766 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.69%
  3. Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 79,087 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,286 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  5. Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,110 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.99%
New Purchase: Electrolux AB (ELUXY)

CT Mason initiated holding in Electrolux AB. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

CT Mason initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

CT Mason initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $173.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

CT Mason initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

CT Mason initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1407.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

New Purchase: EXCHANGE TRADED CO (EMQQ)

CT Mason initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CT Mason added to a holding in Apple Inc by 190.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

CT Mason added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,422 shares as of .

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

CT Mason added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 477.65%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,557 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

CT Mason added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

CT Mason added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of .

Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VIS)

CT Mason sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

CT Mason sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Sold Out: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE)

CT Mason sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Sold Out: NuStar Energy LP (NSPA.PFD)

CT Mason sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $18.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of CT Mason. Also check out:

1. CT Mason's Undervalued Stocks
2. CT Mason's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CT Mason's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CT Mason keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)