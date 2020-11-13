King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Oracle Corp, Xylem Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sells Kirby Corp, EOG Resources Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company King Luther Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Xylem Inc, Sprout Social Inc, IDEX Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Kirby Corp, EOG Resources Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Luther Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 509 stocks with a total value of $15.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPT, SCHO, ELY, MDLA, AVGO, AMAT, WTTR, BIGC, BRBR, KWR, AAXN, QUOT, FSLR, ROKU, EFA, IGOV, VCIT, VTI, TSLA, TECK, ZYXI, SAP, PHM, ISRG, IP, TT, CCI, CHDN, BF.B, AVID,

ORCL, XYL, ALC, IEX, QCOM, COG, UNP, KO, NEM, ROK, CRM, AXP, CMP, HD, AKAM, CTAS, LHX, JPM, SBUX, SYK, PINS, REYN, T, CRL, CMA, EL, NKE, V, UPWK, ACN, EW, GNTX, KMB, SPGI, ACIW, USB, OSPN, RP, FIVE, QTWO, FSV, CLDR, MGY, ALTR, PGNY, XLU, AOS, MO, AEP, AMT, AME, BK, CIEN, COST, CMI, DE, D, DUK, EXP, EXAS, NEE, FICO, FARO, FAST, GRMN, GIS, GILD, IVAC, KR, LRCX, LOW, MTSC, NXST, NOK, NSC, PPG, PAYX, PRFT, QMCO, RAVN, REGN, POOL, SBCF, SYY, TGT, GL, UPS, WSO, WTS, ZIXI, TMUS, INFN, LLNW, TGH, LRN, PM, CFX, FTNT, LPLA, SREV, GWRE, BCOV, PFPT, CONE, MODN, KPTI, ATEN, MGNI, PRAH, VRAY, WK, ALRM, NTRA, RETA, TWLO, APPN, NMRK, RPAY, CSTL, AGG, BIV, BND, BSV, GLD, IJH, PFF, QQQ, VOO, VWO, VXF, VYM, Reduced Positions: ADBE, AAPL, KEX, EOG, GNRC, AMZN, TMO, PYPL, ITOT, CFR, FLIR, GBCI, HON, NATI, FTV, BRK.B, C, COP, FSLY, ALL, EMR, XOM, IBM, PKI, RTX, WCN, RAMP, BXS, BLDR, DD, INTC, MDT, MET, NEOG, NTRS, OMCL, PXD, STAA, TXN, TSCO, VFC, WFC, ZION, EBS, BR, VRSK, FLT, FEYE, FIVN, HQY, WING, LSXMK, KNSL, GSHD, CTVA, SH, SPY, CB, PLD, AXAS, ALG, ALGN, ADI, NLY, ADP, CTEK, AVY, TFC, BLL, BLK, BA, CVS, CNI, CMD, CAT, CHD, CMCSA, STZ, DEO, DOV, EPD, FR, GD, GEL, GSK, EVRI, GS, ITW, ICE, JCI, KLAC, LKQ, LGND, LPSN, LMT, MMC, MKC, MCD, MRCY, MLAB, MUR, NVDA, NBL, NOC, NVS, NUE, PCAR, PNC, PNFP, PCH, LIN, BKNG, PRA, PRU, RJF, RS, RNST, RSG, RDS.A, SEIC, SLB, SHW, SFNC, SBGI, LUV, SRCL, TCBI, THO, TREX, USPH, VMI, WBA, WY, ZBH, NEO, ET, NUV, HOMB, PGTI, BX, DFS, CHTR, RCM, NOVT, KMI, HZNP, WPX, POST, RXN, PSX, FANG, NVEE, MUSA, CCS, FRPT, INOV, OLLI, LITE, CSWI, MIME, RRR, MEDP, AQUA, OBNK, PLMR, MNRL, HDV, IJR, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWN, MUNI, OEF, SHY, XAR, XLK, XLV, XLY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,524,125 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 211,473 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,919,906 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,181,342 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,221,027 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 374,152 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110,735 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 129,960 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,910 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,277,869 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 972,195 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01. The stock is now traded at around $193.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 373,054 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 458,987 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 142.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.74 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173,820 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 1090.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 172,139 shares as of .

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $69.35.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.4.