WMS Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, Legg Mason Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock

Towson, MD, based Investment company WMS Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, Legg Mason Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WMS Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WMS Partners, LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TIP, PTON, ANGL, BYND, GDX, IEMG, MJ, PFF, USCI, ZM, TBF, UPS, ANTM, EMR, UA, TWLO, RSG, CMI, VNQ, DUK, BKLN, DBC, ICE, HEI.A, ENV, JWN, MGI, OMEX, MREO, AFMD,

Added Positions: VCSH, VYM, WMT, IAU, MUB, V, IVV, FISV, FB, ORCL, BRK.B, DHR, DIS, FFIV, CMCSA, CABO, HON, AFL, BMY, BX, NEE, PGR, TDG, ILMN, MDT, CB, TFX, SBUX, NKE, FTV, CSGP, BDX, AMGN, AXP,

Reduced Positions: VIG, AAPL, ALGN, WKHS, MSFT, VO, FXI, XOM, JNJ, INTC, ABT, SPY, PBW, PG, AMZN, DE, VZ, VUG, MMM, CVX, IGV, IBB, TMO, PYPL, PEP, PM, TSLA, OTIS, UNP, BABA, BSV, ABBV, T, DG, MDCA, LMT, KMB, NVDA, CARR, CSCO, CDK, VMC, EPD, COST, HSY, HD, IDXX, IBM, SYY, CRM, RTX, PRO, MKL, BAC,

Sold Out: FSKR, LM, VXUS, SPLV, VGK, SDY, XLP, BAX,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 630,683 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 377,177 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 327,468 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,421 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 250,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,394 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $124.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,989 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,387 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of .

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.