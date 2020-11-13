WMS Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, Legg Mason Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock

Towson, MD, based Investment company WMS Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, Legg Mason Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WMS Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WMS Partners, LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TIP, PTON, ANGL, BYND, GDX, IEMG, MJ, PFF, USCI, ZM, TBF, UPS, ANTM, EMR, UA, TWLO, RSG, CMI, VNQ, DUK, BKLN, DBC, ICE, HEI.A, ENV, JWN, MGI, OMEX, MREO, AFMD,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VYM, WMT, IAU, MUB, V, IVV, FISV, FB, ORCL, BRK.B, DHR, DIS, FFIV, CMCSA, CABO, HON, AFL, BMY, BX, NEE, PGR, TDG, ILMN, MDT, CB, TFX, SBUX, NKE, FTV, CSGP, BDX, AMGN, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, AAPL, ALGN, WKHS, MSFT, VO, FXI, XOM, JNJ, INTC, ABT, SPY, PBW, PG, AMZN, DE, VZ, VUG, MMM, CVX, IGV, IBB, TMO, PYPL, PEP, PM, TSLA, OTIS, UNP, BABA, BSV, ABBV, T, DG, MDCA, LMT, KMB, NVDA, CARR, CSCO, CDK, VMC, EPD, COST, HSY, HD, IDXX, IBM, SYY, CRM, RTX, PRO, MKL, BAC,
- Sold Out: FSKR, LM, VXUS, SPLV, VGK, SDY, XLP, BAX,
For the details of WMS Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wms+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WMS Partners, LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 630,683 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 377,177 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 327,468 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,421 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 250,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,394 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of .New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $124.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES INC (IEMG)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,989 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,387 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of .Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of WMS Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. WMS Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WMS Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WMS Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WMS Partners, LLC keeps buying