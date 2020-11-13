Harbourvest Partners Llc Buys Teladoc Health Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Progyny Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Finjan Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Harbourvest Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Progyny Inc, Nutanix Inc, Pluralsight Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Finjan Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sonos Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbourvest Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Harbourvest Partners Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, ONEM, PGNY, NTNX, PD, CNST, VCYT, PHR, ARVN, BDTX, REAL,

TDOC, ONEM, PGNY, NTNX, PD, CNST, VCYT, PHR, ARVN, BDTX, REAL, Added Positions: PS, KLDO, ISEE,

PS, KLDO, ISEE, Reduced Positions: ZUO,

ZUO, Sold Out: WORK, FNJN, PINS, SONO, TENB,

For the details of HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbourvest+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 7,872,801 shares, 59.65% of the total portfolio. Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO) - 1,920,027 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 3,063,505 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Axcella Health Inc (AXLA) - 2,807,981 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 50,943 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $183.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 50,943 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 351,480 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 87,574 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 106,049 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 67,891 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 233.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 176,807 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 442,810 shares as of .

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Finjan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $1.55, with an estimated average price of $1.54.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26.