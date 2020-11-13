Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties, Sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Cerence Inc, Envestnet Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties, UMB Financial Corp, sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Cerence Inc, Envestnet Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CLNE, OR,
- Added Positions: ORA, UMBF, ATNI, AUDC, PRAA, CSV, THRM, FSS, FPI, EXP,
- Reduced Positions: ACIW, CRNC, ENV, MPAA, RYN, RDNT, GMED, VRNT, ETH, LMNR, MIME, PRMW, RLI, WTFC, TITN, OMCL, CSTE, ANIP, LNN, COHR, CCS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with ORA. Click here to check it out.
- ORA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ORA
- Peter Lynch Chart of ORA
For the details of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+alpha+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
- Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 1,415,360 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.90%
- ATN International Inc (ATNI) - 740,662 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
- Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 715,110 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
- Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 2,212,391 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
- AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC) - 1,060,070 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,571,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 712,900 shares as of .Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 1,415,360 shares as of .Added: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in UMB Financial Corp by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.09 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $68.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 445,089 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying