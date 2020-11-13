Gagnon Securities Llc Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Merck Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Sells WPX Energy Inc, Castlight Health Inc, Zogenix Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gagnon Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Merck Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, eHealth Inc, sells WPX Energy Inc, Castlight Health Inc, Zogenix Inc, uniQure NV, D.R. Horton Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Securities Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gagnon Securities Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,082,043 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Air Lease Corp (AL) - 903,102 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 425,667 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 411,281 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 632,272 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94%

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,176 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,563 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,232 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Uranium Participation Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 92,874 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,292 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 152.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 406,299 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,987 shares as of .

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.98 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $40.99.