Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys Ally Financial Inc, PG&E Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

Investment company Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Ally Financial Inc, PG&E Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Navient Corp, sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 22,874,288 shares, 46.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.95%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 6,135,000 shares, 32.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 2,716,977 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Navient Corp (NAVI) - 4,400,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 380,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.94%. The holding were 6,135,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 2,716,977 shares as of .New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 4,400,000 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.26%. The holding were 22,874,288 shares as of .Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (1T6)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P..
