Gagnon Advisors, LLC Buys TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Sells Castlight Health Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gagnon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, sells Castlight Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gagnon Advisors, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Gagnon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gagnon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 440,020 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 344,886 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 193,860 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 123,843 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 73,878 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 176,471 shares as of .

Gagnon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,565 shares as of .

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $28.27, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 287,619 shares as of .

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 63.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 194,750 shares as of .

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 76.95%. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 919,846 shares as of .