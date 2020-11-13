Qtron Investments LLC Buys NIO Inc, DouYu International Holdings, TAL Education Group, Sells Vipshop Holdings, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Investment company Qtron Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, DouYu International Holdings, TAL Education Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells Vipshop Holdings, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qtron Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Qtron Investments LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NIO, DOYU, QFIN, AMD, HLT, TD, BG, HPQ, SBUX, SYK, NSC, WMB, LKQ, EXC, EL, D, CF, HCA, ORLY, CP, BSX, MMM, RY, MRNA, ZTS, TDG, GWW, BKNG, MAR, EXPE, PGR, IP, APAM, BRO, URI, SHOP, INOV, CTLT, SJR, RPM, DIN, LEN, PKI, BLD, HAL, DHI, SIVB, HOLX, AUY, MEDP, ZM, CARR,

TAL, BRK.B, BIDU, DIS, MDT, YUMC, CZZ, ACN, MCD, ABT, VALE, VZ, CMCSA, KO, SHW, CHTR, CL, JPM, TMO, MMC, PG, OTIS, PYPL, CSGP, ROK, DHR, AON, INTC, JAZZ, CAT, MRK, UNH, KMB, MDLZ, MHK, UNP, LUV, CDNS, HZNP, NEM, CNQ, GIS, FNF, Reduced Positions: VIPS, PBR, RDY, NVO, PDD, AAPL, GSK, AZO, SNY, NOW, AVGO, ADSK, HD, ATVI, NVDA, NTES, WST, BIIB, EA, GILD, ETN, XOM, TSLA, VRTX, TIMB, FB, GNTX, CHE, BIO, NVS, MAS, ORCL, ZLAB, SYF, BTG, RELX, PEP, JNJ, COP, CVX, NXPI,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 170,429 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,437 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,402 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,573 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 94,099 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,418 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 93,620 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,362 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,342 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,856 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 86.24%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,439 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,165 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 86.62%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 188.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Cosan Ltd by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,275 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 81.34%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of .

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $35.18 and $49.31, with an estimated average price of $40.14.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander Chile. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $15.97.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.