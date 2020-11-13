  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys SiTime Corp, Ooma Inc, HealthStream Inc, Sells Luxfer Holdings PLC, TechTarget Inc, Pure Cycle Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: SITM -0.43% OOMA +1.08% HSTM +0.32% CDXS +2.49% LXFR +0.72% TTGT -1.85% PCYO +0.71%

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Trigran Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SiTime Corp, Ooma Inc, HealthStream Inc, Codexis Inc, sells Luxfer Holdings PLC, TechTarget Inc, Pure Cycle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trigran Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Trigran Investments, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trigran Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trigran+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trigran Investments, Inc.
  1. Surmodics Inc (SRDX) - 1,764,265 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
  2. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 8,519,171 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
  3. Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 5,127,014 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
  4. Sonos Inc (SONO) - 3,079,849 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  5. Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) - 5,659,029 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
New Purchase: HealthStream Inc (HSTM)

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HealthStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 319,485 shares as of .

New Purchase: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 286,691 shares as of .

Added: SiTime Corp (SITM)

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 189.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $85.62, with an estimated average price of $62.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 253,125 shares as of .

Added: Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Ooma Inc by 284.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 968,936 shares as of .

Sold Out: Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Sold Out: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $30.04 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $37.61.

Sold Out: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.42.



