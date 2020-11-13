Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys SiTime Corp, Ooma Inc, HealthStream Inc, Sells Luxfer Holdings PLC, TechTarget Inc, Pure Cycle Corp

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Trigran Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SiTime Corp, Ooma Inc, HealthStream Inc, Codexis Inc, sells Luxfer Holdings PLC, TechTarget Inc, Pure Cycle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trigran Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Trigran Investments, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Surmodics Inc (SRDX) - 1,764,265 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 8,519,171 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 5,127,014 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% Sonos Inc (SONO) - 3,079,849 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) - 5,659,029 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HealthStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 319,485 shares as of .

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 286,691 shares as of .

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 189.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $85.62, with an estimated average price of $62.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 253,125 shares as of .

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Ooma Inc by 284.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 968,936 shares as of .

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $30.04 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $37.61.

Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.42.