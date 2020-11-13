Capital Analysts, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, ISHARES TRUST

Wyncote, PA, based Investment company Capital Analysts, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Analysts, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Capital Analysts, Inc. owns 687 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 299,568 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 1,616,082 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 423,168 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 591,621 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 2,284,297 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,288 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,142 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $522.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 867 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 743 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 644 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,053 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38201.96%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,534 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 2327.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,469 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1790.59%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 823.34%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $168.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,058 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2833.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,493 shares as of .

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.