Resources Management Corp Buys Avery Dennison Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc

Investment company Resources Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Avery Dennison Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Newell Brands Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Management Corp . As of 2020Q3, Resources Management Corp owns 448 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AVY, CRWD, LVGO, MGM, WFCPN.PFD, WFCPW.PFD, MRNA, IGV,
- Added Positions: XPO, VIAC, GOOGL, STAG, AMZN, SBUX, BX, SYK, NVDA, AVGO, RMD, LULU, DLR, CMCSA, COST, WMT, ICE, VZ, ITRI, BLK, PKG, MFC, ATVI, SMG, SHW, UPS, VLO, WM, PANW, HLI, LMT, CAG, FIS, CVS, DEO, BSX, HON, ALXN, LRCX, FB, ARE, BDX, ABBV, V, CB, CSX, DIS, SQ, DOW, LEG, TMO, NFLX, PEAK, IBM, PPL, TT, XLRE, DTE, XLE, XBI, VDE, MDT, OMC, SRC, IPG, PNW, LYB, SO, CBRL, FSLR, CMG, SWK, FDX, WRB,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, XOM, AAPL, CVX, ORCL, NYCB, MSFT, TD, VEA, VWO, HD, NWL, BNS, EFA, AXP, COP, NEE, JNJ, NKE, TJX, PLD, T, APH, LLY, FISV, MXIM, PNC, PG, PSX, TTD, CARR, OTIS, AMP, ABC, ADP, BP, B, BRK.B, CBRE, CTSH, INGR, D, DD, GD, GE, GIS, GIL, KMB, LH, MRK, MS, NSRGY, ES, NVS, OSIS, RJF, ROST, SWKS, TRV, AGR, FTV, MDY, VAW, VOO, MMM, AFL, AB, ALL, MO, AEE, NLY, ATO, BA, CNI, CMO, CNC, CHD, CI, FTRCQ, DVA, EOG, EPR, F, INTU, KEY, MMS, OXY, PPG, PBCT, LIN, PRU, SAL, SLB, SNA, TTC, USB, UAA, WBS, DFS, AWK, PM, DG, CHTR, TSLA, MPC, KHC, KTB, CTVA, IWM, JPIN, VNQ,
- Sold Out: HSBCPA.PFD, PFF, HPE, FBHS, PNCPP.PFD, 21P1, 0IGA, CRCQQ, JPMPG.PFD, CC, SCEPJ.PFD, CNTHO.PFD, APPN, FSCT, FTVPA.PFD, FSKR, BOTZ, EFAV, IEMG, CNP, TXRH, HPQ, NRG, NFG, NGG, NVAX, PLUG, PFG, SBNY, FE, WEN, MTRT, RFI, DNP, JPS, KBR, CMSPB.PFD, AIG,
For the details of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,937 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,698 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 270,644 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 78,077 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 54,622 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $149.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,685 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of .New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPW.PFD)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.11 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of .New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of .Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 707.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of .Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 65.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,995 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,355 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 610 shares as of .Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 2517.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of .Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of .Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBCPA.PFD)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.45 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $25.89.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16.Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $58.5.
