  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT'S REITWORLD: 2020 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:UMH +1.43%

FREEHOLD, NJ, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually on November 17-19, 2020.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the presentation at the designated time and on demand for two weeks after the conference concludes, please complete the complimentary conference registration at https://bit.ly/3dQiU8c. Presentation materials will be available at the Company’s website homepage at www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980


01272f1c-6226-41bc-b5bc-09661a56fc17

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)