  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alimentation Couche-Tard to Release its Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021 on November 24, 2020

November 13, 2020 | About: TSX:ATD.A +0.33% TSX:ATD.B -0.29%

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 13, 2020

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after the closing of the TSX. Couche–Tard will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8:00 A.M. (EST) to present its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts. Therefore, Couche-Tard invites analysts known to the Corporation to submit their two questions to its management before 7:00 P.M. (EST) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at [email protected].

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. Logo (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8:00 A.M.(EST), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ and by clicking in the "Investor Relations/Corporate presentations" section, or by dialing 1-888-390-0549 or the international number 1–416-764-8682, followed by the access code 70839272#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, close to 2,350 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to close to 14,350 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche tard.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-to-release-its-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2021-on-november-24-2020-301173077.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)