NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KFA") announces the net asset value per share (NAV) of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (KGRN) as of July 20, 2020 was $26.85. This value differs from the originally posted NAV of $26.53.

KFA announces the NAV of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY) as of August 7, 2020, August 10, 2020, August 11, 2020, August 12, 2020, August 13, 2020, August 14, 2020, August 17, 2020, August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020 as, respectively, $32.74, $32.74, $32.80, $32.85, $32.80, $32.81, $32.86, $32.96 and $32.96. These values differ from the originally disclosed NAVs. NAV Values originally posted were as follows, respectively: $32.21, $32.24, $32.30, $32.34, $32.30, $32.31, $32.35, $32.42 and $32.42.

The NAV adjustments were a result of an error in calculating the NAV for these Funds.

For more information about the Funds available in the US, visit: https://kraneshares.com/.

Important Notes

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nav-memo-301173066.html

SOURCE Krane Funds Advisors, LLC


