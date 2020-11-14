Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CFO of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) York A. Ragen (insider trades) sold 9,500 shares of GNRC on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $220.45 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.
Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $13.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $215.97 with a P/E ratio of 46.55 and P/S ratio of 5.93. Generac Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Generac Holdings Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $213.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO York A. Ragen sold 9,500 shares of GNRC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $220.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP Industrial, Americas Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $210.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.
