  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen Sold $2.1 million of Shares

November 14, 2020 | About: GNRC -1.73%

CFO of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) York A. Ragen (insider trades) sold 9,500 shares of GNRC on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $220.45 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $13.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $215.97 with a P/E ratio of 46.55 and P/S ratio of 5.93. Generac Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Generac Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $213.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO York A. Ragen sold 9,500 shares of GNRC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $220.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Industrial, Americas Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $210.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GNRC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)