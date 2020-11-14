  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pyxus International, Inc. to Host Call Regarding Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

November 14, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PYYX -2.08% OTCPK:PYYX -2.08%

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2020

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. ET.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (786) 789-4797 or (888) 204-4368 and use conference ID 2619309.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on November 16, 2020, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 2619309.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-host-call-regarding-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-november-16-2020-301173100.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


