RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple Cancer Indications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ( RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company plans to present initial data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FLX475 in patients with multiple cancer indications in a premarket press release and webcast on Monday, November 16, 2020.



RAPT will host a conference call accompanied by a slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16th. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0665 (domestic) or (929) 517-0344 (international) and refer to conference ID 6772479. The webcast will be available for replay for two weeks. Please connect to the website 10 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

