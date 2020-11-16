Disney Changes the Game for Netflix: What It Means for the Stock

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) is transition from a content supplier for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a formidable competitor that could limit the streaming entertainment giant's pricing power, in my opinion.

For years, Disney was part of the solution to Netflix's problem. It provided top-rated content that helped Netflix dominate the movie streaming market at home and abroad. Statista.com noted that in the third quarter of 2020, Netflix had 73.08 million U.S. subscribers and 106 million international subscribers.

A rapid subscriber expansion has helped Netflix beat Disney in key financial metrics and made the streaming giant a hot momentum play on Wall Street. In the last three years, Netflix's revenue and Ebitda rose by 30.40% and 29.8%, respectively, while Disney's rose by 7.2% and 2.4%—see the table below. For the period of 2010 to 2020, Netflix delivered a 34.97% annual total return to investors due to its niche focus on a new high-growth market, while Disney delivered 15.60%.

Also, Netflix beats Disney in economic profit, a measure of how effectively companies manage capital created by subtracting the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) from the return on invested capital (ROIC). The numbers must be distorted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which provided a headwind for Disney's theme park business, but the gap is too big to ignore:

Company ROIC WACC ROIC-WACC (Economic profit) Disney -25.45% 6.91% -32.36%* Netflix 11.94% 6.54% 5.40%

Recently, Disney has changed the game for Netflix. It ceased licensing deals with the streaming giant and rolled out its own streaming services, Disney+, which have been crossed 73 million subscribers last month.

"Disney is developing a direct-to-consumer capability via ESPN+, which will permit subscribers to consume sports content on-demand via an app," wrote equity analyst John Zolidis about the matter. "Separately, DIS is developing a streaming service for the substantial pantheon of Disney TV and movie properties. We think both of these efforts have the potential to be extremely successful, and in particular, we believe a Disney streaming offer could easily become a must-have subscription, perhaps even more successful than Netflix (which currently has access to much Disney content)."

To keep up with Disney, I think Netflix will have to compete over new rather than old movies and/or raise subscription prices to test customer loyalty. Both strategies raise risks for Netflix and require new valuation metrics for one of Wall Street's hot stocks.

Meanwhile, the pool of new subscribers is drying up as Netflix approaches the limits of the "addressable market." It is reaching the stage when fast-growing companies reach maturity and their growth slows. The combination of increasing competiton, market saturation and slow growth creates a zero-sum game whereby there's a fight for market share, which leads to price wars and profit erosion.

In short, the old good days when Netflix enjoyed a near-monopoly position in a fast-growing streaming entertainment market are gone. Competition from other companies looking to get in on streaming as cable dries up (Disney being an especially strong competitor) is beginning to undermine Netflix's dominant position and ability to grow its stock price.

