Sienna Announces November Dividend

November 15, 2020 | About: TSX:SIA +2.23%

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of November 2020, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2020.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
[email protected]


