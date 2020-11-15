Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoiceÂ® Tumor Testing in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) today announced that it entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN, “Myriad”) which will bring myChoice® tumor testing for homologous recombination deficiency, or HRD, to China.



The Myriad myChoice CDx test enables physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in potentially increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. In May 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved myChoice CDx for use as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer with HRD-positive status, who are eligible or may become eligible, for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab. In August 2020, myChoice was exclusively cited and the only named commercial companion diagnostic by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in new recommendations on the use of PARP inhibitors for the treatment and management of certain patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The new recommendations, based on clinical trial results, were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Through the partnership with Myriad, Burning Rock will perform myChoice HRD testing in China for collaborative drug development studies and for clinics.

“The myChoice test is highly synergistic with Burning Rock's existing testing platforms. With the growing significance demonstrated on PARP inhibitors in a range of cancer types, HRD has become an important yet challenging characteristic to identify for patients with cancer, while myChoice has been regarded as the ‘gold-standard’ for determining HRD status. We are excited to bring in this best-in-class HRD test for the benefit of Chinese patients, leveraging Burning Rock's strengths in oncology NGS testing and commercial access in China,” said Yusheng Han, CEO of Burning Rock.

“Through close collaboration with Burning Rock in China, we are bringing the clinical benefits of myChoice testing to additional markets and patients, advancing personalized treatment for patients around the world,” said Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

About Myriad myChoice

Myriad myChoice is the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) test, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions). For more information, visit: https://myriad-oncology.com/mychoice-cdx/

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

