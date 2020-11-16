Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Vertiv Holdings Co, Dollar General Corp, Sells Rayonier Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, GLOBAL X FDS

Thomasville, GA, based Investment company Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Vertiv Holdings Co, Dollar General Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Pool Corp, sells Rayonier Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Four Corners Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KHC, VRT, DG, DRI, POOL, TENB, KKR, MSEX, WMS, AMGN, NSC, LYB, TRTN, MINT, IBM, CL, ADP, AGI, MRCC,

KHC, VRT, DG, DRI, POOL, TENB, KKR, MSEX, WMS, AMGN, NSC, LYB, TRTN, MINT, IBM, CL, ADP, AGI, MRCC, Added Positions: CNX, ULTA, FLO, ENTG, XOP, GDDY, MTN, RGEN, CDW, SCI, SPY, SSNC, SHAK, MLM, SAFM, INTC, MPW, AMZN, SO, DIS,

CNX, ULTA, FLO, ENTG, XOP, GDDY, MTN, RGEN, CDW, SCI, SPY, SSNC, SHAK, MLM, SAFM, INTC, MPW, AMZN, SO, DIS, Reduced Positions: LUMN, CSGP, AAPL, CDAY, PKI, J, IJR, INFO, EXPD, ROL, JPM, MSFT, CVX, TJX, FDX, XOM, UNP, V, GE, CPSI, T,

LUMN, CSGP, AAPL, CDAY, PKI, J, IJR, INFO, EXPD, ROL, JPM, MSFT, CVX, TJX, FDX, XOM, UNP, V, GE, CPSI, T, Sold Out: RYN, PNFP, SIL, CNXM, FCPT, TDG, TFX, PTC, AAN, CCOI,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 356,578 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 2,089,116 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,085 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,993 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 61,145 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 132,536 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 202,882 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,801 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,145 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,156 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,335 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 88.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,445 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,967 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $158.27, with an estimated average price of $142.73. The stock is now traded at around $205.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 36.07%. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $917.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. still held 1,638 shares as of .

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 20.39%. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $91.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. still held 10,027 shares as of .