Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Aprea Therapeutics Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells Akero Therapeutics Inc, Veracyte Inc, IVERIC bio Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Versant Venture Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aprea Therapeutics Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, sells Akero Therapeutics Inc, Veracyte Inc, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Versant Venture Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 3,631,656 shares, 55.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.18%
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 7,003,892 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio.
- Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE) - 1,854,229 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) - 3,842,578 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) - 2,030,616 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $38.86, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 1,854,229 shares as of .New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 3,842,578 shares as of .Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $26.73 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.72.Sold Out: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77.Reduced: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)
Versant Venture Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 63.24%. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.34%. Versant Venture Management, LLC still held 777,727 shares as of .
