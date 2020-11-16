Babson Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Boston, MA, based Investment company Babson Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, TAL Education Group, iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Babson Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Babson Capital Management Llc owns 604 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EDU, KC, IVW, IEV, LI, VNET, IWM, CWB, IYM, XPEV, ICLK, MXI, QLTA, ICVT, CARR, EXI, AON, ETRN, NTCO, OTIS, VALE, TV, STIP, EMLC, RTX, PENN, ABEV, ADSK, DPZ, XP, ZM, ARNC, BHF, INFO, IYF, LEN, VB, AA, AMC, CMG, DLPH, DXCM, EQR, FAST, BEKE, NLOK, TT, TDG, WH, AGNC, ALSN, UHAL, ANSS, APTV, ANET, ARW, AIZ, TEAM, BIDU, BERY, BRO, BC, CDK, CLGX, COR, DLTR, EPAM, ELS, ESS, EXEL, FBHS, FTDR, GDDY, HGV, HRL, IRM, KSU, K, KHC, LSTR, MKTX, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, MOH, NEU, ODFL, PANW, PK, PWR, SBAC, SLG, SFM, SQ, STE, TPX, TER, TOL, TCOM, UBER, UI, VTR, VIRT, VST, WELL, ZBRA, STZ, DDOG, GWRE, INGR, JCI, LEN.B, LSXMA, LSXMK, SLM,

VCSH, OEF, FLOT, IVV, IWO, IWF, VWO, TIP, NTR, FDN, ACWI, SHYG, IYJ, NVDA, PBR.A, YUMC, GDS, NTES, SE, FB, ITUB, BBD, AAXJ, CTVA, HES, TSLA, HD, IFF, GOOGL, TSM, BSV, WMT, ADBE, BLL, IEF, PM, VRTX, ATVI, AMD, DOW, GGB, REGN, NOW, ABBV, BDX, BG, CVS, DG, EW, EQIX, ICE, NFLX, PFE, PGR, PLD, SRE, VMC, WMB, MMM, ABT, ALL, COP, DUK, ENB, EOG, EVRG, FMC, FTNT, NEM, NEE, NSC, CRM, SHW, UNP, AGCO, A, AXP, ADP, BRK.B, BA, CERN, CTAS, CLX, CME, CMI, EMR, EXPD, FICO, FLT, FMX, GD, JKHY, HUM, IP, EMB, KMI, MNST, NRG, PNC, POOL, PSA, RL, SLB, SPG, STT, TRP, TMUS, VEEV, VRSN, WRK, WY, YUM, AKAM, ADS, AME, ADI, ANTM, AVB, BAH, BXP, BR, CAH, CE, CI, CAG, CPRT, DHI, DVA, DD, DXC, EMN, ET, FTV, FCX, GRMN, GE, GPN, GS, GWW, HAL, HDB, HII, INFY, NGVT, IPG, KR, LRCX, LW, LUMN, MMC, MDLZ, NTRS, PBCT, RS, RSG, RMD, ROP, STX, SO, TSCO, VRSK, VNO, Reduced Positions: QUAL, VIG, TAL, BABA, IQ, MBT, BKLN, SHY, GL, USIG, MSFT, LQD, AAPL, BILI, ZTO, PRU, IGV, IBM, JD, TSN, AVY, LEMB, IGSB, VWOB, CSCO, BAP, TJX, CMCSA, OKE, CF, C, PYPL, AMZN, T, HPE, ITW, LLY, ORCL, PDD, SBUX, YNDX, ZTS, ALB, CVX, INTC, IYW, KEYS, LIN, MA, MS, QCOM, ALLE, AMCR, CAT, CL, DIS, EA, ROST, TGT, VGT, BIIB, COO, GILD, JNJ, JPM, LMT, MPC, MCK, MRK, VLO, VZ, APD, AMT, AMAT, ACA, FIS, GM, INTU, SOXX, KMB, EL, LOW, MU, PSX, LUV, SYK, SYF, SNPS, SYY, VOO, WST, AES, ABC, AMGN, BBY, AVGO, COF, CHD, DHR, DE, DAL, DFS, EBAY, FE, LHX, MCO, NKE, NUE, PCAR, PPG, PG, ROK, SWKS, TEL, VIAC, WM, ACN, ALXN, ALGN, GOOG, MO, AMX, AEP, AMP, BK, BAX, BLK, HRB, BSX, COG, CDNS, CPB, CBRE, CDW, CNC, CB, CTXS, KO, CTSH, CCI, DISCA, D, DRE, EXR, XOM, F, GIS, GPC, HBI, HCA, HSY, HON, HST, IDXX, KEY, LULU, LYB, MCD, MDT, MET, MSCI, ORLY, PEP, SPGI, TTWO, TXN, TRV, URI, WBA, WEC, WFC, XLNX, ADT, LNT, ATUS, APH, NLY, AZO, BKNG, BWA, CHRW, CHTR, CC, CFG, CMA, GLW, COST, CSX, DRI, DAR, DISH, DOV, ETFC, ETN, EXC, FFIV, FITB, FOXA, FOX, HAS, HFC, HPQ, HBAN, IAA, ISRG, INDA, J, JNPR, KIM, KLAC, LVS, LNC, MTB, MAN, MRO, MAR, MAS, MXIM, MTD, MAA, MSI, MYL, NTAP, JWN, NOC, NVR, OMC, PKG, PH, PAYX, TROW, PFG, PEG, PHM, RJF, RF, SCHW, SEIC, SIRI, SNA, TMO, TFC, UNM, USB, VFC, VER, VMW, WAT, WU, WHR, XEL,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,250,116 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 726,672 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 1,042,681 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28% ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 1,439,582 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63% ISHARES TRUST (IWO) - 1,009,976 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 286,742 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,383,789 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 147,972 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,505,400 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.73 and $44, with an estimated average price of $42.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 628,528 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 732,243 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 378.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,273,158 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,439,582 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 177.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,031,000 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 552.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 600,766 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 131.69%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 281,799 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 112.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 716,302 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $11.46 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $12.92.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $209.36, with an estimated average price of $201.56.

Babson Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 89.68%. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Babson Capital Management Llc still held 35,303 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 81.41%. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Babson Capital Management Llc still held 53,566 shares as of .

Babson Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 28.94%. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Babson Capital Management Llc still held 923,616 shares as of .