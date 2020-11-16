Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, State Street Corporation, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Investment company Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, State Street Corporation, Graham Corp, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 495,183 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.08% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,061,245 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 47,198 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Visa Inc (V) - 397,957 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,305,296 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 490,085 shares as of .

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 271,026 shares as of .

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Graham Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,171 shares as of .

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.1 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 531,510 shares as of .

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 495,183 shares as of .

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.