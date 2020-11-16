Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys E*TRADE Financial Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Sells Legg Mason Inc, El Paso Electric Co, Cronus Resources

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ubs Oconnor Llc (Current Portfolio) buys E*TRADE Financial Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, sells Legg Mason Inc, El Paso Electric Co, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Oconnor Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 243 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 12,227,099 shares, 25.02% of the total portfolio. New Position TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 12,091,329 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 5,253,673 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 1,392,226 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) - 1,954,283 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.02%. The holding were 12,227,099 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.36%. The holding were 12,091,329 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 5,253,673 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 1,392,226 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,954,283 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 341,950 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 333.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 266,000 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 169.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $35.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 366,000 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 140,568 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A by 66.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,356,419 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.