JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Buys KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, Sells Apple Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: KREF +2.66% FBND +0%

Omaha, NE, based Investment company JRM Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells Apple Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to

These are the top 5 holdings of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 133,129 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 171,495 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,913 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 67,903 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 661,346 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND)

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,433 shares as of .

Added: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $18.57, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 528,564 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

