JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Buys KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, Sells Apple Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

Omaha, NE, based Investment company JRM Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells Apple Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FBND,

FBND, Added Positions: KREF, WFCPL.PFD, EPD, VEA, BACPL.PFD, SPDW, MNR,

KREF, WFCPL.PFD, EPD, VEA, BACPL.PFD, SPDW, MNR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BXMT, VTI, BX, EFAV, SPTM, TRP,

For the details of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jrm+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 133,129 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 171,495 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,913 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 67,903 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 661,346 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,433 shares as of .

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $18.57, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 528,564 shares as of .