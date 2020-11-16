  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. Buys Chiasma Inc, Sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Neuronetics Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: CHMA -0.25% PRNB +0% STIM +6.89%

New York, NY, based Investment company New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Chiasma Inc, sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Neuronetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+leaf+venture+partners%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.
  1. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 1,209,571 shares, 25.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 2,283,048 shares, 22.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 2,921,405 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 2,497,922 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. Aptinyx Inc (APTX) - 3,290,079 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
Added: Chiasma Inc (CHMA)

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. added to a holding in Chiasma Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.12 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,135,700 shares as of .

Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sold Out: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Neuronetics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.82 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $3.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. keeps buying

