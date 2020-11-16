Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tesla Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2020Q3, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTEC, CAT, QCOM, TSLA, AOS, EXPD, LEG, MRK,

FTEC, CAT, QCOM, TSLA, AOS, EXPD, LEG, MRK, Added Positions: ITOT, NOBL, IBM, PFE, VZ,

ITOT, NOBL, IBM, PFE, VZ, Reduced Positions: AGG, IJH, IJK, IJJ, IJR, IVV, IVW, IVE, SHY, TLT, BTT, QQQ, ISTB, IJT, LOW, JKHY, MCD, ABBV, IJS, WFC, BND, MDLZ, CTAS, AMGN, MA, MMM, PG, CMCSA, JPM, AFL, ADP, BF.B, RA, PM, SBUX, NFLX, PPG, VTIP, XOM, MJ, JNK, GE, EMLC, BKLN, BSV, IGSB, EMB,

AGG, IJH, IJK, IJJ, IJR, IVV, IVW, IVE, SHY, TLT, BTT, QQQ, ISTB, IJT, LOW, JKHY, MCD, ABBV, IJS, WFC, BND, MDLZ, CTAS, AMGN, MA, MMM, PG, CMCSA, JPM, AFL, ADP, BF.B, RA, PM, SBUX, NFLX, PPG, VTIP, XOM, MJ, JNK, GE, EMLC, BKLN, BSV, IGSB, EMB, Sold Out: CSCO, GD, EDV,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 5,139 shares, 16.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.19% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 5,256 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.5% ISHARES TRUST (IJJ) - 2,187 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.45% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 1,105 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.99% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 37,412 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 42,398 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 555 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of .

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.