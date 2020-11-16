Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys LATTICE STRATEGIES, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Short Maturity Bond, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys LATTICE STRATEGIES, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Short Maturity Bond, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, MBB, IEF, AOA, BKNG, VBR, V, VWO,

RODM, MBB, IEF, AOA, BKNG, VBR, V, VWO, Added Positions: IGSB, GOVT, EFG, VLUE, ESGU, SPIB, SHYG, SIZE, SPLG, USMV, IHI, USHY, IYG, FTEC, MUB,

IGSB, GOVT, EFG, VLUE, ESGU, SPIB, SHYG, SIZE, SPLG, USMV, IHI, USHY, IYG, FTEC, MUB, Reduced Positions: NEAR, ACWI, QUAL, EMB, ESGE, SPTL, BWX, VT, SPYG, MGC, WPC, AAPL, VIG, FB, HD, MSFT, AMZN,

NEAR, ACWI, QUAL, EMB, ESGE, SPTL, BWX, VT, SPYG, MGC, WPC, AAPL, VIG, FB, HD, MSFT, AMZN, Sold Out: LGLV, AGZ, IEUR, PJP, SPEM, RWO, XOM,

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 254,753 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 577,901 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.30% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 309,198 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 179,229 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.93% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 241,559 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97%

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in LATTICE STRATEGIES. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 178,452 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 18,028 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,169 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $60.28, with an estimated average price of $57.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 113 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 179,229 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 577,901 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $95.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 74,206 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 67,705 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 241,559 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 122,803 shares as of .

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $120.3 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $120.97.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $67.45, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $38.16 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40.