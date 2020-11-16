Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Donaldson Co Inc, Ambev SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Infosys, Apple Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Donaldson Co Inc, Ambev SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co, sells Eagle Materials Inc, Infosys, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GILD,

GILD, Added Positions: DCI, ABEV, CPA, BRK.B, DIS, MMM, BWA, CHRW, HSIC, XOM, TROW, BKE, WFC, MSM, CFR, SLB, MKL, WBA, IPGP, BDX, GOOGL, RYAAY, INTC, BBD, AXP, CMGGF, GNTX, JNJ, CCL, CHKP,

DCI, ABEV, CPA, BRK.B, DIS, MMM, BWA, CHRW, HSIC, XOM, TROW, BKE, WFC, MSM, CFR, SLB, MKL, WBA, IPGP, BDX, GOOGL, RYAAY, INTC, BBD, AXP, CMGGF, GNTX, JNJ, CCL, CHKP, Reduced Positions: INFY, CSL, RTX, MLM, XRAY,

INFY, CSL, RTX, MLM, XRAY, Sold Out: EXP, AAPL,

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 250,141 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 1,964,074 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 2,751,764 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 59,773,200 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.54% Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 37,567,379 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 140,200 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 480.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 669,600 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ambev SA by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 59,773,200 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 256,640 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 457,500 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in 3M Co by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 260,700 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 981,100 shares as of .

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.