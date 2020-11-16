  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Donaldson Co Inc, Ambev SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Infosys, Apple Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: DCI +0.91% ABEV +3.32% BRK.B +1.2% DIS +2.1% MMM +1.64% BWA +3.83% GILD +1.01% EXP +0.94% AAPL +0.04%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Donaldson Co Inc, Ambev SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co, sells Eagle Materials Inc, Infosys, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 250,141 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  2. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 1,964,074 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
  3. Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 2,751,764 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
  4. Ambev SA (ABEV) - 59,773,200 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.54%
  5. Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 37,567,379 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 140,200 shares as of .

Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 480.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 669,600 shares as of .

Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ambev SA by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 59,773,200 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 256,640 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 457,500 shares as of .

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in 3M Co by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 260,700 shares as of .

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 981,100 shares as of .

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)