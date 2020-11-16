QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES SILVER TST

Houston, TX, based Investment company QCM Cayman, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, Square Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QCM Cayman, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, QCM Cayman, Ltd. owns 181 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,180 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 551 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.67% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 858 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.24% NIO Inc (NIO) - 67,400 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 2,369 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.21%

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 30,733 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,411 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 551 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 43.24%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 858 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $385.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 395.24%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 67,353 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 72.46%. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 15,390 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.31%. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 3,400 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 64.4%. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 13,400 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 46.25%. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 74,300 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 46.16%. The sale prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1251.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 400 shares as of .

QCM Cayman, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 41.86%. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. QCM Cayman, Ltd. still held 500 shares as of .