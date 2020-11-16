Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Medtronic PLC, Sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Seven Post Investment Office LP (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Medtronic PLC, sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2020Q3, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, BABA, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: ALEX, SPY, VEA, AAPL, VWO, UBER, AMZN, VT, GOOG,
- Sold Out: XLF, ENPH, ZNGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Seven Post Investment Office LP
- Lennox International Inc (LII) - 297,493 shares, 59.76% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 41,273 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.23%
- Matson Inc (MATX) - 181,009 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 33,903 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 68,752 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 750 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of .New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.
