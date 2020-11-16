Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, InterDigital Inc, Okta Inc

Investment company Professional Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Apple Inc, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, InterDigital Inc, Okta Inc, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCZ, EEM, PDD, QQQ, SPY, MELI, IWM, WDAY, JD, ZM, NFLX, COUP, NVDA, SE, PTON, PYPL, TDG, TTD, Z, ARGX, SQ, CRWD, JKG, ROK, TFI, VOE, HD, ABBV, ACWI, CTSH, DELL, XRAY, IBM, LMT, MGK, ORCL, VZ, DIS, DKL, QUAL, AMAT, LUMN, PEP, WFC, AOM, XLY, GOOGL, TSN, RWJ, DCP, PSCH, VIG, ALL, COST, NEE, USAC, AOA, IQLT, ISCF, JPIN, SGOL, SPYG, CERN, EXC, BHF, CID, ESGU, IVV, LGLV, SCHM, SPIP, VUG, BA, BKE, XOM, HST, LFVN, MS, WHR, ET, BX, BABA, OMP, JKL, VEA, XSLV, AGCO, LNT, MO, IVZ, KO, DE, D, DUK, ENB, F, GD, PEAK, JNJ, KSU, KSS, MMP, MCD, O, VFC, WEC, DFS, JKS, KMI, HCA, FBHS, SHLX, EVA, NKLA, ESGE, FTEC, GDX, GWX, IEMG, IEUR, IOO, IPAC, RWO, SIZE, SLV, SSO, VB, VBR, VTV, MDRX, AFG, BP, BAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CAT, CSCO, COP, DCI, DISH, EMR, EPD, FNF, GE, WELL, INTC, SJM, MDLZ, MTB, MRK, CASH, NNI, NUE, PENN, PFE, SIRI, SNA, TKR, UAL, RTX, NS, WMB, HBI, TMUS, GLP, BEP, GM, PSX, SUN, CAPL, MPLX, TWTR, ENBL, CGC, BLPH, AM, WH, ETRN, EFG, EWX, FHLC, GNR, IEFA, IGOV, IHI, IXN, IXUS, MVV, SHM, SLYG, SPMD, SPYD, SYLD, TECL, TQQQ, UWM, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, XLF, ACCO, ADBE, AIG, BAX, BKH, VIAC, CAR, CVX, C, CMI, DLB, DLTR, NPO, M, GME, HRB, JBHT, MKL, MU, MYL, NCR, NOK, OXY, PCG, PAA, PRU, LUV, TRI, USB, UAA, VTR, USA, WYND, DAL, TDC, NWG, IGT, MAXR, AUPH, ZTS, GWPH, AAL, ANET, USDP, SEDG, KHC, USFD, YUMC, NIO, TWST, MRNA, BEPC, AGQ, ARKK, BLOK, IWF, IYG, PGF, SDOG, SPSB, SPXL, TNA, UGA, VHT, XLE,
- Added Positions: VOO, GLD, AAPL, ACWV, AOR, IAU, DGRO, WMT, GLDM, MTUM, T, SPEM, UNP, UNH, IJR, BKNG, AMT, MA, SHOP, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: PGX, ADSK, V, GOOG, CPB, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, VXUS, VT, KMX, PG, SPSM, TSLA, AOK, SPDW, USMV, FV,
- Sold Out: IDCC, OKTA, CNI, FLEX, NYT, CP, MCO, ZGNX, CHTR, FSKR,
For the details of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 41,179 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.66%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 137,536 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 39,536 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 145,236 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 59,914 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 137,536 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 29,403 shares as of .New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of .New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 41,179 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 183.20%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,964 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AOR)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of .Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 74.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of .Added: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,423 shares as of .Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $55.34 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $60.06.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75.Sold Out: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.
