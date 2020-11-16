Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, InterDigital Inc, Okta Inc

Investment company Professional Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Apple Inc, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, InterDigital Inc, Okta Inc, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 41,179 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.66% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 137,536 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 39,536 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 145,236 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 59,914 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 137,536 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 29,403 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 41,179 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 183.20%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,964 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 74.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,423 shares as of .

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $55.34 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.