Thomas White International Ltd Buys SK Telecom Co, Meituan, JD.com Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, Techtronic Industries Co

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Thomas White International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SK Telecom Co, Meituan, JD.com Inc, SAP SE, Sea, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, Techtronic Industries Co, Koc Holding AS, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas White International Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Thomas White International Ltd owns 287 stocks with a total value of $537 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 139,865 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 405,502 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17% Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 432,350 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) - 249,571 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.03% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 312,586 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 299,158 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $44.83 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 97,918 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55. The stock is now traded at around $120.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,248 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,773 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ. The purchase prices were between $23.68 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,467 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,738 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 230.00%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 89,928 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Afya Ltd by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,119 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $64.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,286 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 271,668 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in JBS SA by 47.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 453,826 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $68.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,032 shares as of .

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.54.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Koc Holding AS. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Sands China Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $40.95.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.63 and $63.45, with an estimated average price of $60.16.