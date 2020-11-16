Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. Buys Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells Juniper Networks Inc, General Motors Co, Exelon Corp

Mejirodai, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian National Railway Co, Enbridge Inc, sells Juniper Networks Inc, General Motors Co, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 6,013 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 78,948 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. New Position The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 99,957 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 38,435 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 112,058 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 78,948 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 99,957 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 38,435 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 112,058 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 107,892 shares as of .

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $21.16 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $23.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.