1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Upland Software Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Designer Brands Inc, Semtech Corp

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company 1492 Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Upland Software Inc, Livent Corp, Andersons Inc, Buckle Inc, sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Designer Brands Inc, Semtech Corp, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1492 Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, 1492 Capital Management LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, ANDE, BKE, CPA, NX, DMYT, SAH, MXL, AGG, VEU, BG, MNKD, XPER, GMDA,

CZR, ANDE, BKE, CPA, NX, DMYT, SAH, MXL, AGG, VEU, BG, MNKD, XPER, GMDA, Added Positions: UPLD, LTHM, INT, CVLG, DAR, GLT, SSRM, DKNG, LOVE, SKX, CRL, TNDM, WNS, IBB, CRSP, MX, DT, NEO, SYNH, PAYC, KNX, TSC, BOOT, WIFI, STRL, TLYS, OLED, AEO, EXP, DY, ABCB, EGHT, SIMO, IDCC, GNK, GIII, EBIX, CRUS, YRCW, PE, SM, SLGG, GSM,

UPLD, LTHM, INT, CVLG, DAR, GLT, SSRM, DKNG, LOVE, SKX, CRL, TNDM, WNS, IBB, CRSP, MX, DT, NEO, SYNH, PAYC, KNX, TSC, BOOT, WIFI, STRL, TLYS, OLED, AEO, EXP, DY, ABCB, EGHT, SIMO, IDCC, GNK, GIII, EBIX, CRUS, YRCW, PE, SM, SLGG, GSM, Reduced Positions: SBCF, SMTC, RNG, APPS, LITE, HZNP, VG, JRSH, PENN, ACEL, KTOS, LIVX, BMCH, MEI, OSK, NSP,

SBCF, SMTC, RNG, APPS, LITE, HZNP, VG, JRSH, PENN, ACEL, KTOS, LIVX, BMCH, MEI, OSK, NSP, Sold Out: DBI, COLL, TCMD, EHC, VRTU, STNE, ELMD, INSG, BEAT, URBN, LRN, HCAT,

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 156,994 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 29,664 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 132,925 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.44% DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 83,047 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 66,511 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 46,523 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $20.06, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 107,598 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 91,874 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,579 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 81,680 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 68,343 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 132,925 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Livent Corp by 401.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 308,931 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $24.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 81,106 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 221.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 65,349 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 71,658 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Glatfelter Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 98,983 shares as of .

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $5.41 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $15.78 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $18.06.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69.