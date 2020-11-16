  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Upland Software Inc, Livent Corp, Sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Designer Brands Inc, Semtech Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: UPLD +1.8% LTHM +8.42% INT +3.75% CVLG +5.26% DAR +0.34% GLT +2.99% CZR +6.23% ANDE +8.18% BKE +0.15% CPA +6.88% NX +3.04% DMY +0%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company 1492 Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Upland Software Inc, Livent Corp, Andersons Inc, Buckle Inc, sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Designer Brands Inc, Semtech Corp, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1492 Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, 1492 Capital Management LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1492 Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1492+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1492 Capital Management LLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 156,994 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  2. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 29,664 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
  3. Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 132,925 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.44%
  4. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 83,047 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  5. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 66,511 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 46,523 shares as of .

New Purchase: Andersons Inc (ANDE)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $20.06, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 107,598 shares as of .

New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 91,874 shares as of .

New Purchase: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,579 shares as of .

New Purchase: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 81,680 shares as of .

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc (DMYT)

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 68,343 shares as of .

Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 132,925 shares as of .

Added: Livent Corp (LTHM)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Livent Corp by 401.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 308,931 shares as of .

Added: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $24.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 81,106 shares as of .

Added: Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 221.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 65,349 shares as of .

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 71,658 shares as of .

Added: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Glatfelter Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 98,983 shares as of .

Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $5.41 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Sold Out: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $15.78 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $18.06.

Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1492 Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. 1492 Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1492 Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1492 Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1492 Capital Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)