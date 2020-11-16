Hikari Tsushin, Inc. Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Tsushin, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Hikari Tsushin, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hikari+tsushin%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,011 shares, 54.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,647 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 163,669 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 982,642 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Visa Inc (V) - 101,598 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 283,526 shares as of .