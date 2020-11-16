Omni Partners Llp Buys GrubHub Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

London, X0, based Investment company Omni Partners Llp (Current Portfolio) buys GrubHub Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, LINE Corp, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omni Partners Llp. As of 2020Q3, Omni Partners Llp owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of OMNI PARTNERS LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omni+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,809,738 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7529.91% E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 2,585,170 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.06% Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 3,555,006 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.83% Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 652,962 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 975,434 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 652,962 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 975,434 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 1,561,837 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 214,758 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 325,125 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $81.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 321,252 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 7529.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 1,809,738 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC by 149.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 3,605,470 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Wright Medical Group NV by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 3,555,006 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 275.88%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 538,201 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 344.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,197 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 731,771 shares as of .

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $8.77.