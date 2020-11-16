Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Seagen Inc

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Square Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Seagen Inc, Tesla Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2020Q3, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TLT, NVDA, AAPL, AMD, SQ, FDX, SPOT, CRM, GLD,
- Added Positions: VEEV, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, QQQ, SPY,
- Sold Out: SHOP, ZM, SGEN, TSLA, MELI, TEAM, JD, ROK, SGOL,
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 223,568 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 188,226 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,121 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 46,276 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 767,054 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of .New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of .Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.
