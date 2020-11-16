Centersquare Investment Management Llc Buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Life Storage Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Sells Boston Properties Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co

Investment company Centersquare Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Life Storage Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Outfront Media Inc, sells Boston Properties Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Ventas Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centersquare Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Centersquare Investment Management Llc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OUT, EGP, KSU, OGE, OKE, POR, ALEX, GNL,
- Added Positions: MAA, LSI, REG, FR, SPG, ELS, WRI, DLR, CUZ, O, ESS, AAT, INVH, KRC, DRE, DEI, PEAK, JBGS, CUBE, VER, APLE, AMT, ARE, CXP, KIM, ESRT, ADC, PSB, IRT, MPW, AVB, GLPI, SRC, DHC, SHO, HPP, VICI, PEG, LNT, AEE, WTRG, BKH, CNP, SITC, KMI, DUK, OPI, ETR, WY, ES, PCG, SO, PNM,
- Reduced Positions: BXP, SUI, AIV, VTR, STAG, EXR, WPC, SBRA, SBAC, PSA, CONE, PLD, COLD, ROIC, EQR, HST, IRM, ACC, EQIX, REXR, WELL, RPAI, UE, XHR, AMH, DRH, SLG, BRX, RHP, QTS, OFC, COR, FRT, AEP, D, EIX, UNP, NEE, GDS, ILPT, FE,
- Sold Out: PK, RPT, AFIN, FCPT, NXRT, TRGP, AWK, WEC, WMB, CMS, PNW, PPL, NSC, CLI, MAC, IDA, DTE,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 5,642,488 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 577,834 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 12,197,519 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 2,182,953 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 9,960,875 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,546,030 shares as of .New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of .New Purchase: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 552 shares as of .New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $137, with an estimated average price of $129.06. The stock is now traded at around $146.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of .New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of .Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,964,445 shares as of .Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,329,793 shares as of .Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 443.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,158,365 shares as of .Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 78.45%. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,235,784 shares as of .Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,714,147 shares as of .Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 115.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 968,392 shares as of .Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58.Sold Out: RPT Realty (RPT)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in RPT Realty. The sale prices were between $4.92 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.16.Sold Out: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $39.52.
