  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding

November 16, 2020 | About: ARCE +2.6% CYBR +2.17% PFPT +0.95% BILI +6.54% TNC +0.66% TXN +1.39% TSM +3.79% NOW -0.35% NICE -4.47%

Investment company Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, CyberArk Software, Proofpoint Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pragma+gestao+de+patrimonio+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD
  1. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 254,000 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 29,800 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,500 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
  4. Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 377,000 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
  5. CDW Corp (CDW) - 112,500 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tennant Co (TNC)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $59.68 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of .

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .

Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD. Also check out:

1. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)