Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, CyberArk Software, Proofpoint Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BILI, TNC,

BILI, TNC, Added Positions: ARCE, XRAY, CYBR, PFPT, NFLX,

ARCE, XRAY, CYBR, PFPT, NFLX, Reduced Positions: CHTR, BABA, MA, GOOG, CTSH, TPX,

CHTR, BABA, MA, GOOG, CTSH, TPX, Sold Out: TXN, TSM, NOW, NICE,

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 254,000 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 29,800 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,500 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8% Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 377,000 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21% CDW Corp (CDW) - 112,500 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $59.68 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of .

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46.